Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit holding Saturday clinics in attempt to shorten waiting lists

The Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit is now holding Saturday clinics in an attempt to shorten waiting lists.

The unit has seen over 3,000 breast care patients this year, with 2,000 of those new patients. The clinic also covers south Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

The clinic is currently seeing around 300 patients a month and for the months of November and December, clinics are being held on Saturdays.

Consultant Breast and General Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital Michael Sugrue says the aim of the Saturday clinics is to alleviate the waiting lists and also relieve anxiety for patients..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bird flu
News, Top Stories

Second case of bird flu detected in Co Monaghan

23 November 2022
breast centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit holding Saturday clinics in attempt to shorten waiting lists

23 November 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 119 – Padraic Fingleton

23 November 2022
scottisdh parliament
News, Top Stories

Scottish Parliament cannot hold independence referendum without clearance from Westminster

23 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bird flu
News, Top Stories

Second case of bird flu detected in Co Monaghan

23 November 2022
breast centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit holding Saturday clinics in attempt to shorten waiting lists

23 November 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 119 – Padraic Fingleton

23 November 2022
scottisdh parliament
News, Top Stories

Scottish Parliament cannot hold independence referendum without clearance from Westminster

23 November 2022
turbine protest
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern in SW West Donegal as wind turbine appeal goes to ABP

23 November 2022
exams
News, Top Stories

Junior Cert results out today

23 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube