Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit holding Saturday clinics in attempt to shorten waiting lists

The Letterkenny Breast Cancer Unit is now holding Saturday clinics in an attempt to shorten waiting lists.

The unit has seen over 3,000 breast care patients this year, with 2,000 of those new patients. The clinic also covers south Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

The clinic is currently seeing around 300 patients a month and for the months of November and December, clinics are being held on Saturdays.

Consultant Breast and General Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital Michael Sugrue says the aim of the Saturday clinics is to alleviate the waiting lists and also relieve anxiety for patients..