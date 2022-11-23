Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGlynn, Flanagan & McGinley are European Championships bound

 

Three north west athletes have been included on the Ireland team for next months European Cross Country Championships in Italy.

Letterkenny AC’S Ann Marie McGlynn and Finn Valley’s Roisin Flanagan have been named on the senior women’s team and Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley has been included on the U20 men’s for the championships in Turin on 11th December.

McGlynn’s place was secured by her fourth place finish at the National’s in Downings just last Sunday while Flanagan’s form in America where she ran a new county 5k record was good enough to gain a spot on the team which will be lead out by Ciara Mageen.

Sean McGinley was sixth last weekend in Downings and that was also good enough to get him a place.

Sunday’s national senior champions Sarah Healy (UCD AC) and Darragh McElhinney will lead the charge for the Irish U23 teams.

Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid will be on TeamManagement for Italy.

At last years European’s, Ireland claim 3 medals, 2 team and 1 individual, and was topped off with team gold in the men’s Under-23 race.

SELECTIONS:

Event Name Club Coach
Senior Men Hiko Tonosa Haso Dundrum South Dublin Feidhlim Kelly
Senior Men Peter Lynch Kilkenny City Harriers Taylor Gulley
Senior Men Pierre Murchan Dublin City Harriers Mary McKenna
Senior Men Brian Fay Raheny Shamrocks Andy Powell
Senior Men Cormac Dalton Mullingar Harriers Taylor Gulley
Senior Men Barry Keane Waterford AC Matt Roe
Senior Women Ciara Mageean City of Lisburn Helen Clitheroe
Senior Women Michelle Finn Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly
Senior Women Ann Marie McGlynn Letterkenny AC Emmett Dunleavy
Senior Women Mary Mulhare Portlaoise AC Michael Mulhare
Senior Women Aoibhe Richardson Kilkenny City Harriers Julia Lucas
Senior Women Roisin Flanagan Finn Valley AC Damon Martin
U23 Men Darragh McElhinney UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy
U23 Men Efrem Gidey Clonliffe Harriers Peter McDermott
U23 Men Keelan Kilrehill Sligo AC Emmett Dunleavy
U23 Men Jamie Battle Mullingar Harriers Joe Ryan
U23 Men Thomas McStay Galway City Harriers Matt lockett
U23 Men Shay McEvoy Kilkenny City Harriers Taylor Gulley
U23 Women Sarah Healy UCD AC Eoghan Marnell
U23 Women Danielle Donegan UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy
U23 Women Laura  Mooney Tullamore Harriers Ray Treacy
U23 Women Aoife Ó’Cuill St Coca’s AC Joe Ryan
U23 Women Jodie McCann Dublin City Harriers Clark McCann
U23 Women Niamh O’Mahoney An Ríocht AC Ray Treacy
U20 Men Nicholas Griggs Mid Ulster AC Mark Kirk
U20 Men Dean Casey Ennis Track AC Pat Hogan
U20 Men Jonas Stafford Ashford AC Feidhlim Kelly
U20 Men Mark Hanrahan Ennis Track AC Pat Hogan
U20 Men Callum Morgan St. Malachy’s AC Mark Kirk
U20 Men Sean McGinley Finn Valley AC John Rogan
U20 Women Anika Thompson Leevale AC Ken Nason & Shalane Flanagan
U20 Women Anna Gardiner East Down AC Peter Morgan
U20 Women Róise Roberts North Belfast Harriers Jim McGuinness & Joe Ryan
U20 Women Hannah Kehoe Kilkenny City Harriers Niamh Richardson
U20 Women Jane Buckley Leevale AC Ray Treacy
U20 Women Fiona Hawkins Dublin City Harriers Damon Martin
Mixed Relay Andrew Coscoran Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly
Mixed Relay Luke McCann Dublin City Harriers Thomas Dreißigacker & Clark McCann
Mixed Relay Georgie Hartigan Dundrum South Dublin Bev Hartigan
Mixed Relay Nadia Power Dublin City Harriers Matt Yates

Athletics Ireland would like to congratulate all of our athletes and their coaches who have been

