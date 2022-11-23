McGlynn, Flanagan & McGinley are European Championships bound

Three north west athletes have been included on the Ireland team for next months European Cross Country Championships in Italy.

Letterkenny AC’S Ann Marie McGlynn and Finn Valley’s Roisin Flanagan have been named on the senior women’s team and Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley has been included on the U20 men’s for the championships in Turin on 11th December.

McGlynn’s place was secured by her fourth place finish at the National’s in Downings just last Sunday while Flanagan’s form in America where she ran a new county 5k record was good enough to gain a spot on the team which will be lead out by Ciara Mageen.

Sean McGinley was sixth last weekend in Downings and that was also good enough to get him a place.

Sunday’s national senior champions Sarah Healy (UCD AC) and Darragh McElhinney will lead the charge for the Irish U23 teams.

Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid will be on TeamManagement for Italy.

At last years European’s, Ireland claim 3 medals, 2 team and 1 individual, and was topped off with team gold in the men’s Under-23 race.

SELECTIONS:

Event Name Club Coach Senior Men Hiko Tonosa Haso Dundrum South Dublin Feidhlim Kelly Senior Men Peter Lynch Kilkenny City Harriers Taylor Gulley Senior Men Pierre Murchan Dublin City Harriers Mary McKenna Senior Men Brian Fay Raheny Shamrocks Andy Powell Senior Men Cormac Dalton Mullingar Harriers Taylor Gulley Senior Men Barry Keane Waterford AC Matt Roe Senior Women Ciara Mageean City of Lisburn Helen Clitheroe Senior Women Michelle Finn Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly Senior Women Ann Marie McGlynn Letterkenny AC Emmett Dunleavy Senior Women Mary Mulhare Portlaoise AC Michael Mulhare Senior Women Aoibhe Richardson Kilkenny City Harriers Julia Lucas Senior Women Roisin Flanagan Finn Valley AC Damon Martin U23 Men Darragh McElhinney UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy U23 Men Efrem Gidey Clonliffe Harriers Peter McDermott U23 Men Keelan Kilrehill Sligo AC Emmett Dunleavy U23 Men Jamie Battle Mullingar Harriers Joe Ryan U23 Men Thomas McStay Galway City Harriers Matt lockett U23 Men Shay McEvoy Kilkenny City Harriers Taylor Gulley U23 Women Sarah Healy UCD AC Eoghan Marnell U23 Women Danielle Donegan UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy U23 Women Laura Mooney Tullamore Harriers Ray Treacy U23 Women Aoife Ó’Cuill St Coca’s AC Joe Ryan U23 Women Jodie McCann Dublin City Harriers Clark McCann U23 Women Niamh O’Mahoney An Ríocht AC Ray Treacy U20 Men Nicholas Griggs Mid Ulster AC Mark Kirk U20 Men Dean Casey Ennis Track AC Pat Hogan U20 Men Jonas Stafford Ashford AC Feidhlim Kelly U20 Men Mark Hanrahan Ennis Track AC Pat Hogan U20 Men Callum Morgan St. Malachy’s AC Mark Kirk U20 Men Sean McGinley Finn Valley AC John Rogan U20 Women Anika Thompson Leevale AC Ken Nason & Shalane Flanagan U20 Women Anna Gardiner East Down AC Peter Morgan U20 Women Róise Roberts North Belfast Harriers Jim McGuinness & Joe Ryan U20 Women Hannah Kehoe Kilkenny City Harriers Niamh Richardson U20 Women Jane Buckley Leevale AC Ray Treacy U20 Women Fiona Hawkins Dublin City Harriers Damon Martin Mixed Relay Andrew Coscoran Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly Mixed Relay Luke McCann Dublin City Harriers Thomas Dreißigacker & Clark McCann Mixed Relay Georgie Hartigan Dundrum South Dublin Bev Hartigan Mixed Relay Nadia Power Dublin City Harriers Matt Yates

Athletics Ireland would like to congratulate all of our athletes and their coaches who have been