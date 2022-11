There are calls for NowDOC services in Inishowen to be properly resourced.

Councillor Albert Doherty has raised concerns over the delivery of the service in the peninsula during the October bank Holiday weekend, with one GP on duty in Carndonagh, saying that’s not enough.

The HSE says it has noticed more demand over holiday weekends, and will provide more cover in future

Councillor Doherty says the service much be adequately resourced………