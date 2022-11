Tributes are being made to the TikTok solicitor Richard Grogan who passed away after an illness.

Richard became well known on TikTok during lockdown for his Q&A style work law videos with his infamous catchphrase ‘That’s the law and that’s a fact’.

He was a friend of Highland Radio’s and a frequent guest on the Nine ’til Noon show with Greg Hughes to answer listeners questions.

We extend our sincere condolences to his family at this sad time.