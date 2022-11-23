Over 100,000 cost of living payments issued in Donegal

Over 100,000 cost of living payments are to be issued to Donegal families and households.

The payments include Child Benefit payments, Fuel Allowance Payments and the Living Alone Allowance.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that 102,843 cost-of-living payments have been issued in Donegal in order to ease the pressure families and households are facing.

20,925 families in the county received the double Child Benefit that was paid in November.

48,825 Autumn double payments for social welfare recipients were paid as well as 18,874 people receiving the €400 Fuel Allowance lump sum payment while 9,188 people received the Living Alone Allowance €200 lump sum payment.

In the coming days, 5,031 carers in Donegal will start to receive a €500 carer’s support grant.