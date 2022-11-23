Police in Derry and Strabane responded to 1,978 calls in October

Police officers in Derry City & Strabane responded to 1,978 calls last month, an average of 64 calls each day across the district.

Chief Inspector Vince Redmond says response policing is challenging.

Of the calls officers responded to in October, 183 required an emergency response. 380 calls were in relation to welfare concerns for people. Additionally, 124 of the total calls were domestic-related.

During the month, officers made 194 arrests. 56 of those arrested were charged to Court.

In total, 235 criminal justice outcomes were secured, including 135 people charged to Court, while 52 summons’, three Adult Cautions, one Juvenile Caution, and 44 Community Resolution Notices were issued.