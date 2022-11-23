Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Review of recommendations made following CervicalCheck scandal will be published today

A review of the recommendations made in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal will be published today.

It’s the final report into the screening programme, which will be conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally.

This final progress report will look at whether recommendations made following the inquiries into Cervical Check have been implemented.

In his initial scoping inquiry in 2018, Dr Gabriel Scally found more than 200 women weren’t informed of abnormalities found in their smear test results during the ‘look-back’ audit.

Many have since died from cervical cancer, including Vicky Phelan who brought the scandal to light.

Dr Scally has since gone on to carry out further reports on Cervical Check, where he made 58 recommendations with 170 actions.

It’s expected that this final report will highlight the need for a system with open disclosures when medical mistakes are made, and the need for an improved culture within Cervical Check.

