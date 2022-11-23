Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shay Given inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

Shay Given has been inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame as part of the 32nd FAI International Awards.

The Lifford native is one of six centurions for the Republic of Ireland Men’s Senior Team following his 134 appearances, which included a record 60 clean sheets.

Given played at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships with Ireland. He also led the team out as captain on six occasions over the course of an international career that spawned 20 years.

At club level, Given registered 451 games in the English Premier League – a record for an Irish player – as he won the FA Cup with Manchester City, the UEFA Intertoto Cup with Newcastle United and was twice selected in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Linda Gorman, who hails from Finglas in Dublin, and part of the first ever Ireland Women’s Senior Team that beat Wales in May 1973 wasl also inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Watch Shay and Linda’s reaction below. Video by FAI

