Waterside Police Station device was a ‘viable explosive device’

Police have confirmed that the object recovered from a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening was a viable explosive device.

The incident, which occurred at around 10.30pm, was reported that a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin who placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a grey-coloured Ford Mondeo – and forced him to travel to the Waterside and abandon the car outside the Police Station.

The security alert had been declared an elaborate hoax, however police now say following further technical examination of the object has confirmed it was a viable device.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “This further underlines the reckless and callous disregard by those responsible for the safety of the driver, the local community and the police officers who serve them.”

ACC Singleton concluded “I would again appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin or in the vicinity of Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening around 10.30pm, to come forward with information on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”.