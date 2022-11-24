Donegal fishing representatives hopeful of governments commitment to industry

Fishing industry representatives in Donegal have welcomed a commitment from the Tánaiste that Fine Gael will take a leading role in transforming the fishing sector.

The commitments were secured at a series of meetings at the recent Fine Gael Ard Fheis during a series of meetings and debates about the fishing industry.

The rising cost of fuel, Brexit and issues with fishing quota is having a detrimental impact on the fishing industry.

Aodh O‘Domhnaill CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation says he is hopeful that the government is committed to reversing the decline of the Irish fishing industry over the past 20 years..