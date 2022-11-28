Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The average household will spend almost €1,000 more in December

December is a notoriously expensive month in Ireland with the celebration of Christmas, but do you know just how much extra comes out of your pocket?

It has been found that the average household will have an additional expenditure of €980 in December in comparison to the other eleven months of the year.

That is the latest figures from Retail Ireland, who day that this years holiday spending is on course to match last years figures, despite in on going cost of living crisis the country is facing.

As well as this, the Central Statistics Office has reported an increase in the volume of sales in bars and pubs across Ireland by almost 9%.

Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland, has commented on the figures and reckons that the people of Ireland are ready to celebrate the festive season properly following the past two years of lockdown rules and restrictions:

