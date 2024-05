A teenage girl has been killed in a road crash in County Wicklow.

The single vehicle crash happened at Slaney Park in Baltinglass shortly before 5am this morning.

The passenger, a young girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the crash and is being held at a Garda Station in Wicklow.

The road is closed as Gardaí carry out a technical examination and officers in Baltinglass are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.