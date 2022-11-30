Donegal doctor warning of symptoms as RSV cases rise

A Donegal doctor is warning parents to become familiar with the symptoms of RSV as cases are on the rise.

Last week saw the highest cases of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) the country has ever recorded with newborn and small babies mostly affected.

RSV is a common winter infection and symptoms often include a fever, cough or runny nose.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh says the high number of cases is down to children’s lack of exposure to the virus due to the Covid-19 lockdowns..