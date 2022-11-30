Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Donegal doctor warning of symptoms as RSV cases rise

A Donegal doctor is warning parents to become familiar with the symptoms of RSV as cases are on the rise.

Last week saw the highest cases of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) the country has ever recorded with newborn and small babies mostly affected.

RSV is a common winter infection and symptoms often include a fever, cough or runny nose.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh says the high number of cases is down to children’s lack of exposure to the virus due to the Covid-19 lockdowns..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 120 – Ciaran McGarvey

30 November 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital third most overcrowded during November

30 November 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor warning of symptoms as RSV cases rise

30 November 2022
Tap Running Water2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Frustration as Rossbracken residents without water once again

30 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 120 – Ciaran McGarvey

30 November 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital third most overcrowded during November

30 November 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor warning of symptoms as RSV cases rise

30 November 2022
Tap Running Water2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Frustration as Rossbracken residents without water once again

30 November 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE to contact 113,000 people impacted by last year’s cyber attack

30 November 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Very high proportion’ of Irish households living in energy poverty

30 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube