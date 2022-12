Buncrana Hearts have been handed a home draw in the 5th round of the FAI Junior Cup while Castlefin Celtic will be on the road to Limerick.

After last weeks win over Malahide, Buncrana’s reward is a home fixture against the winner of the all Dublin battle of Montpelier FC and Valley Park United.

Castlefin disposed of Killarney Athletic on Sunday and will now go to Ballynanty Rovers in the north side of Limerick.

Games to be played on the weekend of the 22nd January.