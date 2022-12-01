Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Letterkenny public information event being held on Monday

A Letterkenny Public Information Event will take place on Monday.

Information, plans and drawings will be available to view for a number of regeneration projects, housing, waste management and roads projects as well as planned investment for the town.

People will be updated on projects progressing in the town including; the Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Strategy and programme, the Urban Adventure Park at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park, the Eat Out’ Outdoor Dining Project at An Grianán Theatre and the Alpha/Beta Enterprise Centres Project.

Updates will be provided on housing grants, the Repair & Lease Scheme & Croí Cónaithe Fund as well as Letterkenny Active Travel Projects, the Four Lane and TEN-T project, Business supports, Buy Donegal 2022 & Donegal clothing range, Waste management & recycling and the programme for the forthcoming publication of the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

The drop-in event will take place on Monday December 5th between 2pm-8pm in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alan Dukes
News, Top Stories

Calls for Alan Dukes to apologise over comments about people in border counties

1 December 2022
Vonderleyen Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Brexit won’t be a barrier to reconciliation in Ireland’ – von der Leyen

1 December 2022
Handing over of keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church gifts building to MDRC

1 December 2022
giving blood
News, Top Stories

IBTS imports supplies from UK to meet demand

1 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Alan Dukes
News, Top Stories

Calls for Alan Dukes to apologise over comments about people in border counties

1 December 2022
Vonderleyen Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Brexit won’t be a barrier to reconciliation in Ireland’ – von der Leyen

1 December 2022
Handing over of keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church gifts building to MDRC

1 December 2022
giving blood
News, Top Stories

IBTS imports supplies from UK to meet demand

1 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny public information event being held on Monday

1 December 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube