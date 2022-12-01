Letterkenny public information event being held on Monday

A Letterkenny Public Information Event will take place on Monday.

Information, plans and drawings will be available to view for a number of regeneration projects, housing, waste management and roads projects as well as planned investment for the town.

People will be updated on projects progressing in the town including; the Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Strategy and programme, the Urban Adventure Park at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park, the Eat Out’ Outdoor Dining Project at An Grianán Theatre and the Alpha/Beta Enterprise Centres Project.

Updates will be provided on housing grants, the Repair & Lease Scheme & Croí Cónaithe Fund as well as Letterkenny Active Travel Projects, the Four Lane and TEN-T project, Business supports, Buy Donegal 2022 & Donegal clothing range, Waste management & recycling and the programme for the forthcoming publication of the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

The drop-in event will take place on Monday December 5th between 2pm-8pm in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.