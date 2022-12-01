Man dies after tractor overturns in Ballyshannon

A man in his 70s has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Ballyshannon.

The crash in the Corlea area outside Ballyshannon occurred at around 10:45am this morning.

The body of the man has been taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.