Netflix drop a teaser for Harry & Meghan tell all documentary

A teaser video has just dropped for what seems to be a tell all documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Neflix shared the teaser across it’s social media platforms with the caption ‘Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.’
A release date is yet to be confirmed.
The documentary has received a mixed reaction online.
Why adding the Royal Family in their mess? Yes, because without the Royal Family they are nothing. pic.twitter.com/VHdUdMtcKE
— Taryn Valentin (@Livye3) December 1, 2022
I can’t stop watching the trailer🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
— missfetzer (@twanelicious) December 1, 2022
Ooo look announced same time as the Boston visit almost like there’s a competition between couples 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/kAGd0HoHGs
— Shelbee (@acrazyoldworld) December 1, 2022