Netflix drop a teaser for Harry & Meghan tell all documentary

A teaser video has just dropped for what seems to be a tell all documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Neflix shared the teaser across it’s social media platforms with the caption ‘Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.’

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

The documentary has received a mixed reaction online.

Why adding the Royal Family in their mess? Yes, because without the Royal Family they are nothing. pic.twitter.com/VHdUdMtcKE — Taryn Valentin (@Livye3) December 1, 2022

I can’t stop watching the trailer🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — missfetzer (@twanelicious) December 1, 2022