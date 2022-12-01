New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

A Cross Directorate Working Group needs to be established by Donegal County Council to examine the possibility of re-establishing a rail network in Donegal.

The issue’s been raised this week by Cllr Niamh Kennedy, who says there is huge potential for movement in the context of the current emphasis on cross border and shared island initiatives.

She told members that all departments in the council, together with lobby groups such as ‘Into the West’ have a role to play in ensuring that the current renewed interest in rail is maximised: