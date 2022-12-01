Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

A Letterkenny Councillor has welcomed plans for a major new town centre development as a gamechanger for the town.

Plans have been submitted for the construction of six-storey and four-storey buildings that will include 154 student bedrooms and 13 apartments at a site close to the Station Roundabout.

The plans include the demolition of Gleneany House and the construction of a series of other retail units, restaurant, cafe and office space are included with a church.

The development is currently at an early stage with planning permission lodged to Donegal County Council.

Cllr Donal Coyle says the development, if allowed, will be a massive boost to the town and will completely change the town’s landscape..

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

1 December 2022
Building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

1 December 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

1 December 2022
rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

1 December 2022
