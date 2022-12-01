Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Webster, Boyle & Slevin join Harps first division rivals

With Finn Harps set to unavail their new manager in the coming days, three players from last season will not be available for the new boss.

Dave Webster who captained the Harps side under Ollie Horgan has returned to Bray Wanderers, the club he made 171 appearances for in six seasons.

Webster missed most of last season with a cruciate injury.

Wexford have confirmed the signing of Ethan Boyle.

He returns to his home county after seven seasons at Finn Park.

Rob Slevin is also on the move, joining Galway United.

Slevin made 28 starts across 31 appearances in the Premier Division for Harps last season.

Harps could announce their new manager by Friday.

