Breakdown in communication over redress scheme ‘unacceptable’

A Defective Blocks Campaigner says the apparent breakdown in communication between Donegal County Council and Government is unacceptable with affected homeowners all the while living in uninhabitable properties.

It comes as the Council told protesters outside the County House on Monday that they were awaiting the go-ahead from Central Government to fast track grants for emergency accommodation.

However Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed in the Dail this week that his Department was waiting receipt of information from the local authority.

Mary T McBride told Greg Hughes earlier that it appears no one know exactly what is happening:

Top Stories

drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

2 December 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in number on Live Register in Donegal

2 December 2022
Alan Dukes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dukes’ apology welcomed

2 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane warning of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 December 2022
