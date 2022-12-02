Breakdown in communication over redress scheme ‘unacceptable’

A Defective Blocks Campaigner says the apparent breakdown in communication between Donegal County Council and Government is unacceptable with affected homeowners all the while living in uninhabitable properties.

It comes as the Council told protesters outside the County House on Monday that they were awaiting the go-ahead from Central Government to fast track grants for emergency accommodation.

However Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed in the Dail this week that his Department was waiting receipt of information from the local authority.

Mary T McBride told Greg Hughes earlier that it appears no one know exactly what is happening: