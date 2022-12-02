First of its kind conference taking place at ATU on Monday

A first of its kind conference is taking place at the Donegal campus of the ATU next week.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference will see representatives of industry and government support agencies explore how the North West can lead the way in innovation, technological development, entrepreneurship teaching and research and public-private co-creation to sustain and accelerate an inclusive and resilient economy.

Dr Anne Burke, Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Business at the ATU says it will be give businesses an insight into how to adapt to the changing environment: