November’s highest temperature recorded in Donegal, but snow could be on the way

Seven Met Eireann weather stations recorded their warmest November in over a decade.

They also had above average temperatures for the time of year.

The lowest temperature recorded in November was in Athenry in Galway at minus 1.8 degrees, while the highest was in county Donegal.

The recording in Finner was 17.6 degrees – which is the highest for 25 years.

In terms of rainfall – it was above average nationally.

Valentia Observatory recorded it’s 2nd wettest November ever – second only to 2009.

A few stations had rain every day throughout the month – while the driest was in the Phoenix Park in Dublin which had 12 wet days.

It’ll be very different this month, however, with some areas set to get snow next week. Exactly where, however, is not yet known.

A cold spell is settling across Ireland over the next couple of days with forecasts suggesting temperatures not rising far beyond freezing.

It means the country could have it’s coldest December since 2010.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland Weather Channel says the longer it lasts, the colder it will get………