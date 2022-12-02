Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

November’s highest temperature recorded in Donegal, but snow could be on the way

Seven Met Eireann weather stations recorded their warmest November in over a decade.

They also had above average temperatures for the time of year.

The lowest temperature recorded in November was in Athenry in Galway at minus 1.8 degrees, while the highest was in county Donegal.

The recording in Finner was 17.6 degrees – which is the highest for 25 years.

In terms of rainfall – it was above average nationally.

Valentia Observatory recorded it’s 2nd wettest November ever – second only to 2009.

A few stations had rain every day throughout the month – while the driest was in the Phoenix Park in Dublin which had 12 wet days.

It’ll be very different this month, however, with some areas set to get snow next week. Exactly where, however, is not yet known.

A cold spell is settling across Ireland over the next couple of days with forecasts suggesting temperatures not rising far beyond freezing.

It means the country could have it’s coldest December since 2010.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland Weather Channel says the longer it lasts, the colder it will get………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday December 2nd

2 December 2022
A snow capped Errigal
News, Top Stories

November’s highest temperature recorded in Donegal, but snow could be on the way

2 December 2022
aaron missing
News, Top Stories

16 year old missing from Malin may be in Cork

2 December 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Over €1.5 million being paid to 1,451 beef farmers in Donegal

2 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday December 2nd

2 December 2022
A snow capped Errigal
News, Top Stories

November’s highest temperature recorded in Donegal, but snow could be on the way

2 December 2022
aaron missing
News, Top Stories

16 year old missing from Malin may be in Cork

2 December 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Over €1.5 million being paid to 1,451 beef farmers in Donegal

2 December 2022
Terry McGinn
News, Top Stories

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn to retire after 40 years service

2 December 2022
drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

2 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube