Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out today on the bodies of two men found in Co Monaghan.

A 37-year-old from Co Armagh died after he was hit by a car at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the Castleblayney to Dundalk Road yesterday morning.

Separately, a man in his 60s was discovered with stab wounds at a house in Broomfield.

Michael O’Toole, crime correspondent with the Irish Daily Star, says gardaí believes both men knew each other: