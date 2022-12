There’s been a slight increase in the number of people of the live register in Donegal.

9,488 people in the county registered for Jobeseekers Benefit or Allowance last month.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted live register went up by 0.5%, to 184,700.

There were 19,500 people benefiting from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive included in the figures for last month., up almost two months on October.