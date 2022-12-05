Concern as five Carndonagh families have no Council housing for Christmas

An Inishowen Councillor has called on Donegal County Council to do more to help find accommodation for five families in the Carndonagh area.

Councillor Doherty says the families in the Cherry Avenue area of Carndonagh were told in October that the Council’s lease with the private owner of their homes was not going to be renewed, meaning they would have to leave by the 14th of December.

It is understood that the Council has still not sourced alternative accommodation in the Carndonagh area for any of the five families just weeks before Christmas.

Councillor Doherty says this situation has caused them great anxiety in the run up to the festive season: