Justice Minister proposes meeting with Creeslough families next week

The Justice Minister has proposed to meet with the families of the Creeslough victims next week.

Last month a number of families requested a meeting with Minister Helen McEntee and also called for a public inquiry into the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people over two years ago.

In September, a lawyer representing the families of a number of the victims of the explosion wrote to the Minister seeking an independent investigation into the explosion. They said the tragedy has been compounded by the absence of an independent human-rights compliant investigation.

The Department of Justice at the time said it was ‘currently considering’ the contents of the letter.

The families also requested a meeting with Minister McEntee.

The Department of Justice has today, confirmed that the Minister has been in contact with representatives of the Creeslough families with a view to meeting the families next week.

Minister McEntee says it is important the families get the answers they need in relation to the loss of their loved ones in what was she says, is a national tragedy.

In a statement, she added that it is also important that the Garda investigation, the HSA investigation, and the CRU investigation is completed.