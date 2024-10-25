Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Justice Minister proposes meeting with Creeslough families next week

The Justice Minister has proposed to meet with the families of the Creeslough victims next week.

Last month a number of families requested a meeting with Minister Helen McEntee and also called for a public inquiry into the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people over two years ago.

In September, a lawyer representing the families of a number of the victims of the explosion wrote to the Minister seeking an independent investigation into the explosion. They said the tragedy has been compounded by the absence of an independent human-rights compliant investigation.

The Department of Justice at the time said it was ‘currently considering’ the contents of the letter.

The families also requested a meeting with Minister McEntee.

The Department of Justice has today, confirmed that the Minister has been in contact with representatives of the Creeslough families with a view to meeting the families next week.

Minister McEntee says it is important the families get the answers they need in relation to the loss of their loved ones in what was she says, is a national tragedy.

In a statement, she added that it is also important that the Garda investigation, the HSA investigation, and the CRU investigation is completed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Glenties MD adopts 2025 provisional budget

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF decision to add Claudia Kennedy to the GE ticket was a shock – Blaney

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister proposes meeting with Creeslough families next week

25 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Glenties MD adopts 2025 provisional budget

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF decision to add Claudia Kennedy to the GE ticket was a shock – Blaney

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister proposes meeting with Creeslough families next week

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for urgent update of defibrillator register in Donegal

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Dept of Education says it will be in further contact with Socil Mhuire Milford in relation to application for new building

25 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube