People reminded to prioritise water safety

The Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have issued a reminder to people to prioritise water safety this October Bank Holiday.

They’re warning that colder temperatures and darker evenings pose an increased risk for water-based activities.

People are urged to be aware of the body’s reaction to cold water and potential dangers such as, cold water shock, rip currents and unknown depths due to localised flooding.

The agencies say recent bad weather has heightened the unpredictability of seas, with large waves and swells posing significant risks.

Members of the public are advised to always bring a means of communication, check the weather and tide forecasts, and inform someone of your plans.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.