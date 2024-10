There’s calls for an urgent update of a register of defibrillators in Donegal.

Aontú General Election candidate for Donegal, Mary T Sweeney says it’s vital the life-saving equipment is quickly and easily located when an emergency arises.

It’s been discovered that defibrillators have not been found at locations where they have been registered to.

Mary T Sweeney says it’s imperative a review of all defibrillator locations is carried out as ultimately it could save someone’s life: