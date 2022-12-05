Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

McConalogue welcomes Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Project launch

Photo: James Connolly

Donegal TD and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the launch today of the Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Plan.

The plan will see significant investment in the town, including investment in renewing the Market Square, Lower Main street and Old Courthouse, as well as developments to make the town environs easier to navigate.

There will also be a new enterprise centre developed in Letterkenny as part of the plans.

Minister McConalogue was at the launch of the Regeneration plan today, and he has welcomed the investment…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched after body discovered in Tyrone

5 December 2022
Derry Girls
News, Top Stories

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee officially given freedom of Derry

5 December 2022
Taoiseach Address
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach rules out Citizens’ Assembly on United Ireland

5 December 2022
Photo: James Connolly
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Project launch

5 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched after body discovered in Tyrone

5 December 2022
Derry Girls
News, Top Stories

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee officially given freedom of Derry

5 December 2022
Taoiseach Address
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach rules out Citizens’ Assembly on United Ireland

5 December 2022
Photo: James Connolly
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Project launch

5 December 2022
stolen trailer
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal after trailer stolen in Muff

5 December 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital support staff feel ‘undervalued’

5 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube