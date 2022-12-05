McConalogue welcomes Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Project launch

Donegal TD and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the launch today of the Letterkenny 2040 Regeneration Plan.

The plan will see significant investment in the town, including investment in renewing the Market Square, Lower Main street and Old Courthouse, as well as developments to make the town environs easier to navigate.

There will also be a new enterprise centre developed in Letterkenny as part of the plans.

Minister McConalogue was at the launch of the Regeneration plan today, and he has welcomed the investment…