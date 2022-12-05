Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
One of the men who was found dead in Monaghan will be laid to rest today

One of the men who was found dead in County Monaghan on Thursday will be laid to rest today.

The funeral of Christopher Mooney will take place later this morning.

A murder investigation’s continuing after 60 year-old Christopher Mooney was found dead with stab wounds at his home in Broomfield near Castleblayney on Thursday morning.

A short time later 37-year-old Kieran Hamill was hit by a car nearby, and was killed instantly.

Gardaí suspect Mr Mooney was killed by Kieran Hamill.

Christopher Mooney’s funeral mass will be held at 11 o’clock this morning at St. Patrick’s Church in Broomfield.

 

