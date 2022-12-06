Connection of Wild Atlantic Way to Causeway Coastal Route welcomed

A Derry MLA has welcomed the news that the Causeway Coastal Route in the North will officially connected to the Wild Atlantic Way.

A total of €7.6 million of funding provided by the Irish Government’s Shared Island Unit will help launch and market the new connection.

It will see the Wild Atlantic Way extend into the start of the Causeway Coastal Route in Derry, which stretches around the northern coast to Belfast.

Derry MLA Cara Hunter has welcomed the news, saying it will be a massive boost for the North West’s tourism offering: