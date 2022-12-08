Five people recognised for saving the lives of people in Donegal

Five people have been recognised for their role in saving the lives of people in Donegal waters.

Water Safety Ireland’s National Awards Ceremony took place this week with a total of 18 people receiving the ‘Seiko Just in Time Rescue Award’.

Francis Doherty and Maureen Devenney were honoured after Maureen and her sister got pulled out to sea by a strong current last May.

Maureen encouraged her sister to try keep afloat while she sought help from Francis who swam out with a ringbuoy.

Meanwhile, Maureen had organised a chain of six people to wade out chest deep and bring both to safety.

In December 2021, Paul Sweeney saw a young man in difficulty at Rathmullen pier. He entered the water and managed to reach him while Garda Mark O Sullivan arrived, grabbed a ringbuoy and entered the water. Both men kept the casualty afloat until emergency services arrived. They were also recognised for their actions.

Josh Marley was another recipient of the award after in August last year, he observed a person in distress in the water at Lifford bridge. He managed to reach the woman and bring her to safety.