GAA confirm Donegal’s league fixtures for next year

Photo Donegal GAA
donegal gaa

The GAA have confirmed the league fixtures for next season.

The new Donegal management under Paddy Carr will play the first of their three home games against Kerry at the end of January. The other two home games are against Galway and Mayo.

Donegal’s fixtures for the 2023 Allianz Football League

29/1 Home to Kerry @ MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey 3.45pm
5/2 Away to Tyrone @ Healy Park Omagh 2pm
19/2 Away to Monaghan @ St Tiernach’s Park Clones 1.45pm
26/2 Home to Galway @ O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny 12.30pm
4/3 Away to Armagh @ Athletic Grounds 7.30pm (Saturday Game)
19/3 Home to Mayo @ MacCumhaill Park Ballbofey 3.45pm
26/3 Away to Roscommon @ Dr Hyde Park 1.45pm

