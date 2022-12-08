‘No longer a housing crisis but a social crisis’ – Deputy Doherty

Ireland is no longer dealing with a housing crisis but a social crisis.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who told the Tanaiste that the lack of housing is impacting recruitment in a number of sectors including healthcare and education.

In responding to Deputy Doherty, Leo Varadkar says the Government accepts that Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis and that much more needs to be done to turn the corner in the months and years ahead.

Deputy Doherty repeated calls for a rent freeze: