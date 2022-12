American President Joe Biden looks set to announce a new US envoy to Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

Names being mentioned are former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and one-time Congressman Bruce Morrison.

The position has been vacant since Donald Trump appointee, Mick Mulvaney, resigned from the role in January of last year.

Ray O’Hanlon, Editor of the Irish Echo in New York, says appointing a US peace envoy could sort out ongoing difficulties over the Northern Ireland protocol…