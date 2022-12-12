Finn Harp’s and Derry City’s new season fixture’s

Finn Harp’s begin life back in the 1st Division at home to Galway United on Friday 17th of February while Derry City are away from home on the same day in the Premier Division travelling to Richmond park to play St.Patrick’s Athletic.

The rest of the season’s fixture’s will be announced later this week

Premier Division:

Friday 17 February

Cork City v Bohemians

Dundalk v UCD

Shelbourne v Drogheda United

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Saturday 18 February

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

First Division

Friday 17 February

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers

Wexford v Waterford

Finn Harps v Galway United

Saturday 18 February

Longford Town v Athlone Town