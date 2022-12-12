Finn Harp’s and Derry City’s new season fixture’s

Finn Harp’s begin life back in the 1st Division at home to Galway United on Friday 17th of February while Derry City are away from home on the same day in the Premier Division travelling to Richmond park to play St.Patrick’s Athletic.
The rest of the season’s fixture’s will be announced later this week
Premier Division:
Friday 17 February
Cork City v Bohemians
Dundalk v UCD
Shelbourne v Drogheda United
St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City
Saturday 18 February
Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
First Division
Friday 17 February
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Treaty United v Bray Wanderers
Wexford v Waterford
Finn Harps v Galway United
Saturday 18 February
Longford Town v Athlone Town