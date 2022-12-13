What is your go to festive feel good film?

We all have that one Christmas film that will be irreplaceable. Some of us have admitting to re-watching our favorite movie eight times!

It was found that Home Alone claimed the number one spot with The Snowman and Love Actually coming in second and third.

The survey complied of two-thousand adults revealed that we watch around seven Christmas movies a year and with Christmas Eve being the most voted day to do so.

Die Hard, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life, are some honorable mentioned that made the top ten list.

We asked our listeners what their favoutire movies were and here are the results: