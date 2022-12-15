League of Ireland fixtures released

The League of Ireland have released the full fixture lists for the 2023 Premier Division and First Division seasons.

Having announced the opening round of games earlier in the week, the clubs now know what their schedules will be for next season.

Having returned to the First Division, Harps will face Galway United, Bray Wanderers and Wexford at home in the opening month which kicks off on the 17th February while that period also includes away trips to Athone Town and Longford Town.

In the Premier Division, Derry City will begin their title challenge in February and early March with home games against Cork City, Dundalk and a derby with Sligo Rovers. The Candystrips will also have ties on the road early in the campaign at St Pats, Champions Shamrock Rovers and UCD.

Ruaidhri Higgins men will start the defence of the FAI Cup on the weeknd of the 23rd July.

Click on the links below for the full fixture schedule for the SSE Airtricty League of Ireland below.

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division 2023 Fixtures

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division 2023 Fixtures