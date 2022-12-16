Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Discussions taking place on possibility of Caredoc taking over NoWDoc service

Highland Radio understands that discussions have been taking place on the possibility of Caredoc taking over the NoWDoc service in Donegal.

Under the proposals, the NowDoc call centre and triage will no longer be based in Letterkenny and will instead operate out of Carlow.

There are concerns that local geographical knowledge will impact the delivery of care for patients.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, Chair of the Regional Health Forum West says there are now serious concerns about the future of the service:

