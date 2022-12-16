Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy believes there should be no social housing income limit

A Donegal Deputy believes there should be no income limit for being on the social housing list as many families who earn 60 thousand euro a year will never be able to buy a house.

Speaking during a debate on the social housing threshold, Deputy Thomas Pringle says he is contacted regularly by families who are unable to get on the housing list due to their incomes but cannot afford a mortgage.

He says the fact that there is no opportunity for people to be able to afford a home is the harsh reality of the housing situation in Ireland:

nowdoc Letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions taking place on possibility of Caredoc taking over NoWDoc service

16 December 2022
joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Current government can deliver an acceptable Defective Blocks scheme – McHugh

16 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Loss of Private Séan Rooney felt very strongly’ – Defence Forces Captain

16 December 2022
Thomas Dail Mica
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy believes there should be no social housing income limit

16 December 2022
Advertisement

