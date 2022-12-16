Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in Tyrone following shop robbery in Castlefinn

A 33 year old man has been arrested in Tyrone following a series of incidents on both sides of the border last evening.

The PSNI say at around 6:10pm Gardai received reports that a robbery had occurred at a shop in Castlefinn in County Donegal in which a sum of money was taken.

The suspect made off in a vehicle which crossed the border and was abandoned at a property at the Fort Road area of Castlederg. The man then entered the property and took the keys for a grey Mitsubishi Shogun, which was driven into a field at the Aghalunny Road area of Killeter and abandoned.

Shortly after 7:05pm, it was reported the man made his way on foot to a property at the Ballymongan Road area of Killeter, and assaulted a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.

He then took the keys to a black Volkswagen Golf and then made off from the area. The man was later apprehended by two members of the public and brought to police.

The PSNI say a 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, taking and driving away and various driving offences.

Police say enquiries are continuing and they’re urging anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1455 15/12/22.

They say people can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

