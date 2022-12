Picture: The victorious Burt hurlers (Photo: CLG Beart facebook).

Burt were crowned the Donegal Under-21 Hurling Champions after they overcame Setanta on a final score of 2-11 to 2-6.

The game was switched from Letterkenny to a cold Hibernian Park.

Inspired by seven points from Liam Óg McKinney, Burt led by 0-8 to 1-2 at the break.

Ryan Ferry filed this full-time report for Highland Radio Saturday Sport.

He also spoke with the Burt manager Paul Burns.