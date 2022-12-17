Council urged to ask government for resources to build modular homes for defective block homeowners

A Letterkenny Councillor believes modular homes are a ‘viable solution’ to the needs of defective block homeowners.

At a special council meeting yesterday, Chief Executive John McLaughlin told members the local authority cannot build modular homes for people in need of accommodation while rebuilding or repairing their homes.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he believes the Council should draw up a plan for modular homes in Donegal and take it to the government to ask for the necessary resources.

He says the council needs to explore this option as a solution to the accommodation crisis…