DMRT issue advice following after-dark false alarm

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has issued advice for climbers, after a rescue crew was sent out on what turned out to be a false alarm on Muckish Mountain this week.

A DMRT crew was tasked on the mountain after a member of the public noticed what they believed to be a flashing light on the mountain from someone who required assistance.

After further investigation, DMRT believe the lights spotted were head torches, as evidence was found of a group of walkers that descended down the mountain in the darkness, with the alarm being stood down after 10pm on Thursday night.

In a statement on social media the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team said that anyone who going to be out late on the mountains should make sure they have a designated person who knows where the group is, how many people are in their group and the expected time of leaving the area.

DMRT say that it is massively beneficial if they know to expect a group of walkers after being notified, when they are investigating sightings of lights on the mountain to avoid false alarms where possible.

