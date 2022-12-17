Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Icy reception for driver caught doing 159 KPH on wintry Donegal road

 

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public, after a driver was caught speeding at 159kph last night on a Donegal road – despite the icy conditions.

Gardaí from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected the driver speeding almost 60kmh over the speed limit in the Newtowncunningham area. The driver was subsequently charged to appear in court at a later date.

In a statement on social media, Gardaí said:

“We do not want any family to have an empty seat at their Christmas Dinner table this year because of a reckless decision made on the roads. Don’t let the road safety message in one ear and out the other. Take it on board and save lives. SLOW DOWN.”

