Olympian Brendan Boyce has been forced to pull out of this Sunday’s National Race Walk Championships in Dublin through illness.

Revealing the news in a tweet, he apologised to all those who had bought tickets.

The championships are being held St. Anne’s Park, Raheny, on the north side of the capital.

The Finn Valley AC athlete added: “There will still be some great athletes on show for anyone heading to St. Anne’s Park tomorrow.”