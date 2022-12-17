Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McConalogue retains Agriculture and Marine brief in ‘new’ cabinet

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue retains his position as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s cabinet.

There were very few changes, and no new appointees to the cabinet table.

Micheál Martin is  now Tanaiste, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, while Simon Coveney becomes Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister, Leo Varadkar’s old ministry.

Helen McEntee is to be Minister Without Portfolio, with Simon Harris taking on the Justice portfolio while she is on maternity leave.

Minister Harris will also remain in his Higher Education role.

Michael McGrath is the new Finance Minister, while in a straight switch, Pascal Donahoe takes over the newly expanded Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform.

Galway TD Hildegard Naughton is the new Chief Whip, and Senior Counsel Rossa Fanning is the new Attorney-General.

The junior ministerial line-up will be announced on Tuesday.

