Michael Martin resigns as Varadkar prepares to become Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar will be named Taoiseach for a second time later today, as the position rotates between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin has formally resigned his position, as he met with President Michael D Higgins earlier, before a vote of the Dáil is set to elect Leo Varadkar later today.

In the afternoon there will be a reshuffle of the Cabinet, but it’s not expected there will be wholesale changes.

Outgoing Taoiseach Micheál Martin says a lot of work has gone into maintaining good relationships in the coalition: