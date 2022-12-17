Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Michael Martin resigns as Varadkar prepares to become Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar will be named Taoiseach for a second time later today, as the position rotates between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Micheál Martin has formally resigned his position, as he met with President Michael D Higgins earlier, before a vote of the Dáil is set to elect Leo Varadkar later today.

In the afternoon there will be a reshuffle of the Cabinet, but it’s not expected there will be wholesale changes.

Outgoing Taoiseach Micheál Martin says a lot of work has gone into maintaining good relationships in the coalition:

dmrt snow
News, Top Stories

DMRT issue advice following after-dark false alarm

17 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with six offences following Castlefinn robbery

17 December 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Michael Martin resigns as Varadkar prepares to become Taoiseach

17 December 2022
MX7A1897
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB raises concerns over impact of cost of living crisis on Donegal schools

17 December 2022
Advertisement

