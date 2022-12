Leo Varadkar has been elected as Taoiseach for the second time.

The Fine Gael leader had a majority of the Dáil vote for him after Micheál Martin resigned this morning.

Varadkar will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin shortly to receive his seal of office from President Higgins.

It will be the second time he’ll hold the office of Taoiseach, after spending two and a half years as Tánaiste.